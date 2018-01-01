KUSA
Pedestrian in hospital after crash, Louisiana at Sheridan closed

Shaun Griswold, KUSA 7:31 PM. MST January 01, 2018

DENVER - Louisiana Avenue is closed in both directions at Sheridan Boulevard as Denver police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said one person was transported the hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

The crash was reported around 6:50 p.m.

This is not a hit and run crash because the driver of the vehicle stopped and is talking with police. 

People should expect delays in the area.

