Pedestrian in hospital after crash, Louisiana at Sheridan closed

DENVER - Louisiana Avenue is closed in both directions at Sheridan Boulevard as Denver police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said one person was transported the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The crash was reported around 6:50 p.m.

This is not a hit and run crash because the driver of the vehicle stopped and is talking with police.

People should expect delays in the area.

HEADSUP:#DPD officers are at Louisiana and Sheridan investigating a auto vs pedestrian crash. 1 person transported to hospital. Louisiana is closed in both directions. This is not a hit & run. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/BeuEHBYdPo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 2, 2018

© 2018 KUSA-TV