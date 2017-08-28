KUSA
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in northwest Denver

Darren Whitehead, KUSA 4:29 PM. MDT August 28, 2017

DENVER, CO. - A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in northwest Denver on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 52nd Ave. and Federal Blvd in the Regis neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Southbound Federal Blvd. was closed at 52nd while police investigated what led to the collision.

SKY9 flew over the scene at around 4 p.m. Monday. SKY9's picture showed a Subaru stuck on the center median with a smashed front end and a red pickup stopped in the right lane of Federal. 

Police haven't said which of the vehicles struck the pedestrian.

