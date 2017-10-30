Person fatally shot by deputy in parking lot of sheriff's office

(Photo: Google Maps)

KUSA - An Arapahoe County deputy shot and killed a person Sunday night at parking lot entrance for the sheriff’s office.

The shooting at 13101 E. Broncos Pkwy. was first reported at around 9:45 p.m., according to Julie Brooks, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks says investigators are trying to determine why the deputy and the person who was shot were interacting, and why shots were fired in the first place.

Neither the deputy nor the person who died have been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

