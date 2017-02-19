PD: Person hit, killed by light rail train was hearing impaired

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The person hit and killed by an RTD light rail train on Sunday was hearing impaired, according to police.

According to RTD spokesperson Nate Curry, a pedestrian was struck around 2 p.m. at 30th and Peoria in Aurora.

The victim, identified so far only as a 35-year-old man, was crossing west to east when he went through the pedestrian gate despite the fact bells and lights were going off.

Aurora Police say after finding the victim's family, they learned he was hearing impaired and possibly mute.

No passengers were on board at the time of the collision as the train was only doing test runs.

Police are working with RTD, but at this point believe there was no malfunction.

The R Line is slated to open on Friday. It'll begin at Lincoln Station in Lone Tree where it'll run north and serve some of the same stops as the E and F lines.

