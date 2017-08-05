KUSA
Close

Person hospitalized, 2 cats rescued in Denver fire

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 11:48 AM. MDT August 05, 2017

DENVER - A house fire hospitalized one person Saturday morning in north Denver.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Adams County Fire Crews were called were called to 80th and Greenwood Boulevard – about a block from the North Washington Fire Department.

It appears the fire started in the garage and spread to the kitchen. A photo from the scene shows heavy damage to the structure's roof.

Once on scene, crews were able to put out the fire quickly and rescue two cats.

The condition of the person injured is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories