Person hospitalized, 2 cats rescued in Denver fire

House fire at 80th and Greenwood Boulevard (Photo: Adams County Fire)

DENVER - A house fire hospitalized one person Saturday morning in north Denver.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Adams County Fire Crews were called were called to 80th and Greenwood Boulevard – about a block from the North Washington Fire Department.

It appears the fire started in the garage and spread to the kitchen. A photo from the scene shows heavy damage to the structure's roof.

Once on scene, crews were able to put out the fire quickly and rescue two cats.

The condition of the person injured is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Fire is out no FF injuries, transported one from the scene and rescued two cats. — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) August 5, 2017

