RIFLE - The man killed in a crash near Rifle that also injured a state trooper has been identified as 39-year-old Shaw Lewis of Rifle.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a trooper had pulled over Lewis' vehicle on westbound I-70 at around 5:30 Wednesday evening. While the trooper and that vehicle were on the side of the road, another vehicle struck the stopped car.

Lewis was killed in the crash. The trooper, who was standing on the passenger side of the car, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and released the same night. The condition of the other driver has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

