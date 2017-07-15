Person rescued from Capitol HIll apartment fire

DENVER - Fire sirens woke up residents at a Capitol Hill apartment complex Saturday morning.

A person was transported from the apartment in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania, to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Denver Police.

13th Avenue was closed between Pennsylvania and Pearl St. for crews to fight and investigate the cause of the fire, which started just after 5 a.m.

It was put out around 5:45 a.m., according to Denver Fire. The stretch of road reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

A dog was also rescued and given CPR outside. Denver Fire says a cat was killed in the fire.

The condition of the person in the hospital, and the dog rescued, is unknown.

