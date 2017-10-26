Person rescued from fire at tire business on Federal

Fire crews still working the scene at the tire business off Federal at Mississippi. (Photo: Darren Whitehead)

KUSA - At least 11 firefighter companies made their way to the tire business off Federal Boulevard at Mississippi Thursday evening and one person had to be pulled from the structure, authorities said.

Denver Metro fire responded to the tire business just off Federal at 6:46 p.m. and worked to contain the blaze, said spokesperson Greg Pixley.

He said that one person inside the business had to be pulled out of the burning building and given CPR. The victim's status is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV