Person taken to hospital after Denver apartment fire

KUSA - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Christmas Day at a southeast Denver apartment building.

The fire was reported at around noon at the Artisan apartments at 10025 Girard Ave., according to the Denver Fire Department.

The blaze was ultimately contained to one apartment on the second floor and has since been extinguished.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. Arson crews are headed to the scene for complete an investigation.



