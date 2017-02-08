Photographer's boudoir sessions profit 'Nasty Woman' causes

Demonstrators with a sign saying "Nasty Women will Change the World". (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A Plumas County photographer wants to help women feel good about themselves while supporting a cause.

Briana Morrison launched Nasty Woman Boudoir Sessions last week with the idea of bringing together women who want to support issues they believe are being threatened under President Donald Trump.

Currently, the Graeagle-based professional photographer is holding the Nasty Woman Boudoir Sessions in five cities: Chico, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Portland, Oregon.

All profits from the special boudoir sessions will go to a "Nasty Woman's" organization of choice.

Morrison said she's been doing boudoir photography since she was an art student at California State University, Chico.

"I like to help women see how beautiful they are," Morrison said. "It's a little way I can help people feel good about themselves."

After President Trump was elected, there have been concerns about certain issues, Morrison explained.

"Some of the issues threatened are women's rights, abortion issues, rights over your body," Morrison said.

She decided to create an "opportunity to gather like-minded women from around the nation to support the organizations that will help change our country for the better," as she explains on her website.

Some of the organizations Morrison has listed on the website are Planned Parenthood, The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Natural Resources Defense Council and National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA).

While Morrison said she's open to suggestions of donating to other organizations, she said she will not use her business to support issues in direct conflict with the ones she stands by. The Nasty Woman Boudoir Sessions is a specific project working to promote and support these issues.

"I am a firm believer in women's rights, LGBTQ rights, equality, climate change and will not stray from that stance," Morrison said. "However, I do understand that people may believe differently than I do and I will not refuse to work with people who hold opposite beliefs."

She further explained, should someone believe differently and still want to work together outside of the Nasty Woman Boudoir Sessions, they'd be welcomed.

"So far, I haven't had anyone come to me with an organization I don't support," said Morrison.

The Nasty Woman Boudoir Sessions are similar to Morrison's standard boudoir sessions. Each client gets an hour of shooting time where snacks, champagne and music are provided. Morrison picks out a "really cool location" in each city such as an Airbnb, a hotel or a property.

"Women can choose to be as bold as they want or not," Morrison said. "You don't have to be naked. You can be fully clothed as long as you feel sexy,"

Morrison said she's received a broad range of interest for the Nasty Woman sessions including from a German immigrant in her 50s, actresses in L.A., mothers and college women.

She requires a minimum of five slots per city for the Nasty Woman Boudoir Sessions to cover basic costs and profits to donate, but said she's willing to open sessions in additional cities as long as there are enough people to cover costs.

There are currently four slots available for the Sacramento session on April 8, 2017.

If you're interested in a Nasty Woman Boudoir Session, details are available at BrianaMorrison.com.

