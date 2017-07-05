Photos, video of wildfire near Breckenridge

The Peak 2 Fire as seen from the town of Breckenridge, Colorado. (Photo: Tony Cooper)

SUMMIT COUNTY - A plume of smoke was visible for miles from a fast-growing fire that started burning in between Breckenridge and Frisco Wednesday afternoon.

Photos from people in the area showed a large emergency response -- and the fire's proximity to popular tourist destinations.

We're updating this story with the latest information: http://on9news.tv/2tiiYHU

Here are some of the images we're seeing from the blaze:

Air resources en route. #Peak2 Fire is crowning and putting up smoke. Ground resources on scene. @SummitSheriffCO pic.twitter.com/pgok7vpTRO — White River Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) July 5, 2017

#Peak2 fire hotshots are staging and air resources are en route. Wheeler, Peaks, Gold Hill, Miners trails are closed. @SummitSheriffCO pic.twitter.com/hVP7sFApRi — White River Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) July 5, 2017

