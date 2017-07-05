KUSA
Close

Photos, video of wildfire near Breckenridge

Allison Sylte, KUSA 4:23 PM. MDT July 05, 2017

SUMMIT COUNTY - A plume of smoke was visible for miles from a fast-growing fire that started burning in between Breckenridge and Frisco Wednesday afternoon. 

Photos from people in the area showed a large emergency response -- and the fire's proximity to popular tourist destinations. 

We're updating this story with the latest information: http://on9news.tv/2tiiYHU

Here are some of the images we're seeing from the blaze: 

 

 

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories