Pigeons keep quirky Poudre River rafting tradition afloat

Rocky Mountain Adventures photographer Krista Eberhardt shows one of the shop's homing pigeons before heading up Poudre Canyon to shoot photos of rafters making their way down the river, (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Ryan Barwick has 10 really flighty employees.

They're not always where they're supposed to be and sometimes take off for hours.

And don't get him started on when they refuse to come down from the trees.

Since 1994, Rocky Mountain Adventures — the Fort Collins rafting company Barwick purchased eight years ago — has employed around a dozen pigeons each year.

The unlikely answer to a pre-digital age problem, homing pigeons allowed the rafting, rental and adventure guide business to get rolls of 35mm film down the Cache la Poudre River during its summer raft trips.

