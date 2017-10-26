Pikes Peak Cog Railway to close for months

(Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

PIKES PEAK - The Pikes Peak Cog Railway will close Monday in order to complete track and train maintenance according to a post on its web site.

The railway will be closed for the entire winter season, but will reopen in the spring of 2018. An exact date was not listed.

According to the web site anyone who has a reservation on or after October 30 will get a full refund including all fees.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports this is the first time the railway has closed for the winter in 10 years.

© 2017 KUSA-TV