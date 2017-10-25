Pilot makes emergency landing in Boulder County hay field

BOULDER COUNTY - A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning in a hay field on the Boulder County Open Space.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a Cessna 210 conducting aerial surveys out of Centennial Airport made an emergency landing near 11497 Jasper Road.

The pilot had been attempting to make an emergency landing at Erie Airport, but mechanical issues prevented that from happening.

The pilot was the only person on the plane, and was injured in the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation into the incident.

