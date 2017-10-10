Pilot makes quiet emergency landing in Durango restaurant parking lot

A small plane made an emergency landing in the parking lot of Kennebec Café, just west of the city. (Photo: durangoherald.com)

KUSA - A restaurant near Durango had an unexpected customer drop in Tuesday morning...literally.

A small plane made an emergency landing in the parking lot of Kennebec Café, just west of the city.

The pilot was not hurt and told café owner Barbara Helmer that his engine died. Helmer says the landing was so quiet, she didn't hear it from inside the restaurant.

When she walked outside, the plane was sitting there, seemingly unharmed.

The Durango Herald reported the plane is registered to a Durango man.

Helmer said he told her he'd taken off from the Animas Airpark and tried to land on a highway, but there were too many trees.

So he found the next best thing - the parking lot of the Kennebec Cafe.

