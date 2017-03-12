KUSA
Pilot uninjured after gear-up landing at Centennial Airport

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 3:16 PM. MST March 12, 2017

KUSA - A daring pilot successfully completed a gear-up landing at Centennial Airport on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m., the pilot of a Cessna Cardinal called the airport's tower to report gear issues.

Airport workers visually confirmed the problem, and the pilot completed a risky, gear-up landing.

The main part of the aircraft is intact, but the engine and propeller were damaged.

The 10/28 runway reopened around 3 p.m. The pilot, the only person in the plane, walked away uninjured. 

South Metro Fire Rescue assisted. 

