Pilot uninjured after gear-up landing at Centennial Airport

KUSA - A daring pilot successfully completed a gear-up landing at Centennial Airport on Sunday.
Around 11 a.m., the pilot of a Cessna Cardinal called the airport's tower to report gear issues.
Airport workers visually confirmed the problem, and the pilot completed a risky, gear-up landing.
The main part of the aircraft is intact, but the engine and propeller were damaged.
The 10/28 runway reopened around 3 p.m. The pilot, the only person in the plane, walked away uninjured.
South Metro Fire Rescue assisted.
UPDATE: Aircraft removed from RWY 10/28. RWY 10/28 is now openThanks @SouthMetroPIO for your assistance. #teamwork— Centennial Airport (@FlyCentennial) March 12, 2017
