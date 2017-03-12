Pilot uninjured after gear-up landing at Centennial Airport

(Photo: Centennial Airport Twitter)

KUSA - A daring pilot successfully completed a gear-up landing at Centennial Airport on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m., the pilot of a Cessna Cardinal called the airport's tower to report gear issues.

Airport workers visually confirmed the problem, and the pilot completed a risky, gear-up landing.

The main part of the aircraft is intact, but the engine and propeller were damaged.

The 10/28 runway reopened around 3 p.m. The pilot, the only person in the plane, walked away uninjured.

South Metro Fire Rescue assisted.

UPDATE: Aircraft removed from RWY 10/28. RWY 10/28 is now openThanks @SouthMetroPIO for your assistance. #teamwork — Centennial Airport (@FlyCentennial) March 12, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV