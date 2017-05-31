Plan to build housing for Boulder homeless

?Boulder's Pearl Street Mall (Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

BOULDER - Boulder has plans to build housing for young homeless adults in downtown Boulder.

The non-profit Attention Homes plans to work with an affordable housing developer and others to build a three-story building.

It would be located in what's currently a surface parking lot at 14th and Pine Street.

Planners say it will have 40 housing units for chronically homeless people between the ages of 18 and 24.

The Boulder Planning Board approved the proposal Tuesday.

It will be final unless City Council moves to call up the project for additional discussion and overturns that vote.

