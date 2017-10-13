No one injured after plane crashes, overturns in field

KUSA - No one was injured after a plane crashed in a field north of Fort Collins Friday morning.
The plane, which ended up north of US 287 and North Overland Trail, was seen on its roof. A photo tweeted by Poudre Fire Authority showed a large emergency responder presence in the area.
The pilot was the only person inside the plane at the time. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was an experimental aircraft called a Murphy Rebel.
Poudre Fire Authority tweeted that a hazardous material team helped stop a leak coming the plane.
"No threat to public health at this time," the tweet reads.
Plane crash update: pilot sole occupant of plane. No reported injuries. Crashed in field N of 287. More to come. pic.twitter.com/kdsVYOqY1W— Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) October 13, 2017
