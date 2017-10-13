No one injured after plane crashes, overturns in field

(Photo: Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

KUSA - No one was injured after a plane crashed in a field north of Fort Collins Friday morning.

The plane, which ended up north of US 287 and North Overland Trail, was seen on its roof. A photo tweeted by Poudre Fire Authority showed a large emergency responder presence in the area.

The pilot was the only person inside the plane at the time. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was an experimental aircraft called a Murphy Rebel.

Poudre Fire Authority tweeted that a hazardous material team helped stop a leak coming the plane.

"No threat to public health at this time," the tweet reads.

