Plane crash 'still not real' for Makepeace family

A Fort Collins family — Jeff and Jennifer Makepeace and their children, Addison and Benjamin — was killed in a plane crash in Garfield County (Photo: Courtesy of the Makepeace family)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The last time Chuck Hickey saw his sister and her family, they were celebrating.

Jennifer and Jeff Makepeace were hosting a birthday party for their 10-year-old twins Sept. 9. When Hickey arrived at the family's Fort Collins home, he said his niece and nephew were bouncing on the trampoline and playing with their cousins and friends.

One week later, Hickey raced to Glenwood Springs and received the devastating news that Jennifer, 45; Jeff, 47; the twins, Addison and Benjamin; and the family's dog had all died in a plane crash in Garfield County.

"It's still not real for all of us," Hickey said. "I don't think it ever will be real that they're gone.

"It's not just my sister. It's my brother-in-law, who I've known for more than 15 years. It's my niece and nephew."

