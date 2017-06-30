Plane crashes near Costco in Eagle County

(Photo: Courtesy Eagle County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - No one was hurt after a small plane clipped a light pole and sheared off its left wing during an emergency landing Friday afternoon.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office says it happened in a field just east of the Eagle County Regional Airport -- near a Costco.

The pilot was the only person aboard at the time at wasn't hurt.

He told investigators he was on his final approach to the airport and executing a "base turn" when he lost his engine.

The six-person Cessna Centurion is based in Telluride and was headed to Eagle County from Montrose.

