Plane crashes near Costco in Eagle County

Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:11 PM. MDT June 30, 2017

KUSA - No one was hurt after a small plane clipped a light pole and sheared off its left wing during an emergency landing Friday afternoon. 

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office says it happened in a field just east of the Eagle County Regional Airport -- near a Costco. 

The pilot was the only person aboard at the time at wasn't hurt. 

He told investigators he was on his final approach to the airport and executing a "base turn" when he lost his engine. 

The six-person Cessna Centurion is based in Telluride and was headed to Eagle County from Montrose. 

