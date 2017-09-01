Plane makes emergency landing landing gear malfunction in Broomfield

A plane made an emergency landing Friday at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport in Broomfield after a malfunction in its landing gear (Photo: North Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter)

A pilot made an emergency landing Friday afternoon after his plane's landing gear malfunctioned at an airport in Broomfield, firefighters said.

"Hats off to the pilot who safely landed at Rocky Mtn Metro Airport after his landing gear malfunctioned," North Metro Fire said in a Tweet. "No injuries to pilot or passenger."

Sara Farris with North Metro said that the pilot radioed about his troubles and told the tower he was going to belly land the plane - which he did successfully. The plane is a Cessna 210.

Brian Bishop with the airport said this pilot did everything right: he slowed the plane down, shut off the engine right before landing and caused only minimal damage to the plane.

© 2017 KUSA-TV