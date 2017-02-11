Planned Parenthood the focus of opposing rallies

Abortion protest outsdie a Planned Parenthood clinic in Denver. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Rallies both for and against the funding of Planned Parenthood took place just hours apart in Denver on Saturday.

Around 9 a.m. opponents of the agency gathered outside a clinic on East 38th Avenue calling for the federal government to strip them of their funding.

"We have a right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," said Liz Tovado who attended the rally to defund Planned Parenthood. "What Planned Parenthood does works against that, so what we're founded on, Planned Parenthood works against. So I don't think they should take one tax dollar."

This was one of hundreds of rallies planned Saturday across the country. Organizers say an organization that performs abortions should not receive tax dollars even if that money does not directly fund them.

Federal dollars don't pay for abortions, but the organization is reimbursed by Medicaid for other services, including birth control and cancer screening. Anti-abortion conservatives have long tried to cut Planned Parenthood funds, arguing that the reimbursements help subsidize abortions.

They say the money should be redirected to other Federally Qualified Health Centers that don't perform abortions.

"The main message is that there is hope, that life is valuable, human life at whatever stage, age, development and that we can actually stand, we can make a difference, we can love both the mother and her child," said Bethany Janzen of Students for Life of America.

Protest outside Cory Gardner's office (Photo: KUSA)

Several hours later, supporters of Planned Parenthood gathered outside Senator Cory Gardner's office in Denver to call on him to vote to keep the agency funded.

"When patients walk through those clinic doors, it's not just to have an abortion, " said Tiffany Caudill with Colorado Stands with Planned Parenthood. "It is a decision about their future and their lives. It is to have access to and counseling for family planning whatever that means to each individual."

They argue that without the funding, thousands of people will be left without access to affordable care and that the vast majority of women who visit Planned Parenthood seek out contraception, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, or other services including cancer screenings.

"It is to have a life-saving cancer screening," said Caudill. "It is to have testing and treatment for STDs. It is for a wellness exam and the majority of people walking through the door for those services are low income community members who would not be able to afford this care otherwise."

The issue of abortion has heated up with the new administration. In one of his first acts as president, Trump last month banned U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or even provide information about abortions.

Vice President Mike Pence strongly opposes abortion, citing his Catholic beliefs, and the newly confirmed health secretary, Tom Price, has supported cutting off taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood.

