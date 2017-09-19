Plans for pipeline to move Poudre water to Thornton take shape

Thornton has proposed running a 48-inch diameter water pipeline within the right of way of Douglas Road, pictured here west of its with Starlite Drive (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - ongstanding plans to ship millions of gallons of Poudre River water to Thornton are about to flow through a series of regulatory and permitting hoops.

Thornton water officials have selected a preferred route for a 48-inch-diameter pipeline that would run from Water Supply and Storage Co. reservoirs north of Fort Collins to the east side of Interstate 25.

From there, the pipeline would follow Weld County Road 13 through Timnath, Windsor and other communities all the way to water treatment facilities in Thornton. The project requires permits from each governmental entity along the way as well as agreements with property owners.

Thornton has proposed placing the pipeline under Larimer County's jurisdiction within the right of way of Douglas Road, which is also County Road 54. The pipeline would run from roughly Bayshore Road past Turnberry Road before heading north through Thornton-owned farmland and farther east.

