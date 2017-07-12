Plea deal reached in Denver transgender castration case

James Pennington, 57, is facing f elony assault charges after he used an Army surgical kit to remove the testicles of a transgender woman.

DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped an assault charge against a man who castrated a transgender woman in Denver.



James Pennington, a 57-year-old Chicago-based airline pilot, pleaded guilty Monday to practicing medicine without a license, a misdemeanor, under a deal with prosecutors.



The unidentified transgender woman asked Pennington to perform the surgery and later suffered heavy bleeding. She objected to his prosecution.

RELATED: Transgender woman pens letter about testicle removal case

PREVIOUS STORY: CO man accused of removing a transgender woman's testicles

Pennington's lawyer says he offered to help someone who "is a victim of her own body" and is glad that his case brought attention to the struggles of the transgender community.



Chicago's WLS-TV, which first reported the deal , says Pennington was placed on leave by ExpressJet Airlines after his arrest.



Prosecutors will ask for Pennington to get two years of probation when he's sentenced Aug. 21.

© 2017 Associated Press