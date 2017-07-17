Another fire at Waste Management facility in Adams County

A debris fire broke out Monday afternoon at the Waste Management facility in Brighton. (Photo: Sky9)

ADAMS COUNTY - A large plume of smoke was visible for miles due to a debris fire that broke out Monday afternoon at the Waste Management disposal and recycling facility.

The South Adams County Fire Department says the blaze was reported in the 6100 block of Brighton Road just after noon.

They say structures are threatened by the fire, and that people should avoid the area.

As of around 12:25 p.m., firefighters said crews were in a defensive strategy and have established a water supply.

No injuries have been reported.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Sky9 video showed flames on piles of debris at the facility as firefighters sprayed heavy hoses at the structure.

A second fire broke out in the 11800 block of East 121st Avenue shortly thereafter. This one is believed to be human caused.

A fire broke out at the same Waste Management facility on June 15.

