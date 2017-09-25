NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men, reeking of alcohol, who tried to drag a young woman from her car in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins Police say at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, a 20-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the 2500 block of West Lake Street when two men she didn't know approached her.

Police say the two men knocked on her window, and then when she opened her car door, pulled her out of her car and began taking her down the street.

A press release says when a passing car approached, the suspects let go of the woman and ran off.

Police describe the suspects as young adult males with long hair. One of the men had gauges in his ears, and the woman told police they smelled of alcohol.

A crime scene investigator processed the area for evidence and detectives conducted an investigation. At this time, Fort Collins police are seeking the community’s help identifying the involved parties.

Anyone with information about the suspects or this incident should contact Detective Jason Curtis at 970-416-2776. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

