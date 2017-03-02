Police activity closes stretch of Kipling in Lakewood

(Photo: Sky9)

LAKEWOOD - Nearby residents were told to stay inside and a stretch of Kipling Street was closed Thursday morning as police searched for a possible robbery suspect in the area.

Kipling is closed from West 6th Avenue to West Colfax Avenue. Police are diverting northbound Kipling traffic onto 6th.

Lakewood Police say the search started when a woman called and said she thought she saw someone suspicious inside of her office in the area of West 9th Avenue and Kipling.

Authorities started searching the building, and expanded their probe to the surrounding area.

They're trying to determine if the suspect, who was involved in a robbery on West Alameda Avenue earlier in the day, is still around.

People are told to avoid the area.

There's no word yet on when Kipling will reopen.

