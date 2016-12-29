Deputies were seen in Cherry Hills Village Thursday morning.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE - Cherry Hills Village Police say a suicidal man who had barricaded himself in his home since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday has surrendered to authorities.

Negotiations with the man continued into Thursday morning, and led to a heavy police presence on streets in the area of Summit Boulevard and Sterling Way. The situation was resolved by just before 8:30 a.m.

A photo sent by a 9NEWS viewer shows a taped off section of road and multiple Arapahoe County patrol vehicles.

Police say the bomb squad assisted the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with the investigation.

Neighbors in the immediate area were told to stay inside, but police say there's no danger to the public.

