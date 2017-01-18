Firefighters, city officials discuss what's next after Rhinoceropolis closure

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It's been a month and a half since Denver fire officials evicted five people who were living in a building popular with underground artists known as Rhinoceropolis in the River North neighborhood.

DFD said it was unsafe to live there, citing those who were with insufficient escape routes and fire detectors among other violations.

The eviction came only a few days after the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland killed 36 people.

It has left those in the underground community in Denver feeling targeted.

"I don't know what to say about what's happening to my city," said Mary Chandler, who covered the arts for the Rocky Mountain News for 22 years.



The Rhinoceropolis was popular in the underground artist scene because it offered a hybrid between an art studio and living space for as little as $300/month.

A rift had been growing for years between artists and the city as living prices kept climbing.

"Artists go into a neighborhood, they clean it up, they make it desirable, people want to go there because it's nifty and artistic and creative and then the prices go up and they get scraped out," Chandler said.

The Denver Fire Department asserts the Rhinoceropolis' closing on Dec. 8 was no target to ostracize those who inhabited it.

"Knowing that you all are safe, that's a responsibility I take seriously," said DFD technician Mark Rudolph to the crowd of more than 250 that gathered at the McNichols Civic Center Building for the forum.

The fire department along with the city of Denver announced at the meeting it was working with a design firm to create a 100-unit low-income housing complex specifically for artists.

They also pledged to dedicate $20,000 for programs to help underground artists.

"We are the experts on our own community and therefore we should have a say in the decision-making process," Lauren Conway, said who is an advocate for the underground community.

DFD has inspected three other underground dwellings in addition to the Rhinoceropolis since the Ghost Ship fire.

