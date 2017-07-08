Police camera expansion brings new context, challenges

Sgt. Dean Cunningham models a body camera worn by Fort Collins police officers at Fort Collins Police Services on Friday, January 13, 2016. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The pair of fatal police shootings that happened last weekend in Fort Collins weren't "unprecedented" due to simple proximity.

They also presented a case study in the contrasting beliefs that shape body-mounted camera policy across the United States.

Fort Collins Police Services this summer joined the growing number of U.S. law-enforcement agencies that outfit all their officers with body-mounted cameras. But as the events of June 30 and July 1 show, not everyone is convinced the time is right for every police action to be caught on camera.

Cameras mounted on officers from FCPS and Colorado State University Police Department captured footage from the July 1 shooting of 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes, who was reportedly armed and threatening others near the CSU campus.

That footage is being kept under wraps as the shooting is investigated, but both agencies pledged to release what cameras captured after the review is completed.

