Police catch two people who wreck stolen car, run from scene

KUSA - Police say they caught two people who ran away after flipping a stolen car in Aurora on Thursday afternoon.

9NEWS happened to be at the scene of the wreck at Smith and Chambers road when it happened.

There's no word on what charges the people who ran from the car will face.

Meanwhile, Chambers Road headed north is closed at E. Smith Road for clean up.

There's no estimated time for it to reopen.

Ok. Just got word. Aurora police say they caught the two guys who ran from this. PD says stolen car. Guess that's why they ran. pic.twitter.com/T2DxDMzic3 — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 16, 2017

#TrafficAlert Chambers Rd closed northbound at E Smith Rd due to accident. Eta on closure unknown pic.twitter.com/dSDkiXc0OL — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 16, 2017

