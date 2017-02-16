KUSA
Close

Police catch two people who wreck stolen car, run from scene

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 1:40 PM. MST February 16, 2017

KUSA - Police say they caught two people who ran away after flipping a stolen car in Aurora on Thursday afternoon.

9NEWS happened to be at the scene of the wreck at Smith and Chambers road when it happened.

There's no word on what charges the people who ran from the car will face.

Meanwhile, Chambers Road headed north is closed at E. Smith Road for clean up.

There's no estimated time for it to reopen. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


