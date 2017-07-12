Police find body at Johnson's Corner, no foul play suspected

Police found a body inside a car at Johnson's Corner, off I-25 east of Loveland (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Johnstown police officers found a woman's body inside a car outside Johnson's Corner on Tuesday evening.

Police were responding to a report from Johnson's Corner employees that a car had been on the property for at least three days. When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman inside the vehicle, commander Aaron Sanchez said.

Police do not suspect foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, which will officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Johnson's Corner is a popular truck stop just east of I-25 in Johnstown.

