KUSA
Close

Toddler found wandering alone near Belmar, family located

Richard Cote, KUSA 5:32 AM. MST January 05, 2018

LAKEWOOD - Lakewood Police tweeted pictures of a little boy around 2 or 3 years old who was found walking outside alone early Friday morning.

That child's parents have since been found and the family is about to be reunited, Lakewood Police said at around 5:30 a.m. 

The boy was found walking in Belmar near West Custer Avenue and South Saulsbury Street, according to the tweet.

© 2018 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories