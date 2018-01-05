Toddler found wandering alone near Belmar, family located

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

LAKEWOOD - Lakewood Police tweeted pictures of a little boy around 2 or 3 years old who was found walking outside alone early Friday morning.

That child's parents have since been found and the family is about to be reunited, Lakewood Police said at around 5:30 a.m.

The boy was found walking in Belmar near West Custer Avenue and South Saulsbury Street, according to the tweet.

