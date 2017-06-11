Police help 'lucky' lion find its way home

FORT COLLINS - A stuffed lion that got a little lost is safely back home thanks to a local police department and a lot of caring community members.

"Lucky" was found by a Fort Collins police officer after the Taste of Fort Collins on Saturday night. It appeared the adorable lion had accidentally been left behind.

Afraid Lucky's owner may be feeling a little lonely that night without her stuffed friend, the police department posted a photo of the lion on their Facebook page.

They asked that if anyone knew who Lucky might belong to, they call the station so they could get him home.

By Sunday morning, that post had been shared more than 1,300 times. And it worked.

Fort Collins police located Lucky's owner at about 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The family shared a photo of their daughter with Lucky as well as a note thanking both the Fort Collins police department and the community for their compassion.

