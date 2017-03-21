Police: Hit-and-run victim had amnesia

Police say the victim of a hit-and-run in Denver couldn't remember who he was and after five days of searching for answers, police were stumped.

So they asked the public for help earlier today.

Police say a vehicle hit the young man on Thursday when he was walking near Speer Boulevard and 8th Avenue.

The vehicle drove away.

RELATED: Man who had trouble remembering identity reunited with family

The man was treated at a Denver hospital and police say even though his injuries weren't severe he had no memory of who he was or where he came from.

“When someone loses their memory it's concerning. You pray that they even get it back, obviously that person is in a trauma that we can’t understand,” said Denver Police spokesperson, Sonny Jackson.

Police checked the man's fingerprints and talked to people in the area and after five days without clues, Crime Stoppers got involved.

A few hours after his picture was released there was a breakthrough.

Someone saw the man's picture and called his father, who then contacted the hospital.

We asked 9NEWS psychologist Doctor Max Wachtel about this case.

He says this type of amnesia is rare - but it does happen.

“Usually in cases when it's psychosomatic and it's stress induced and then it will eventually come back. The memories will kind of start trickling in slowly and then it will be slammed and everything will come back because one memory triggers other memories,” said Dr. Wachtel.

Police are still looking for the hit and run driver. They do not have a description and they say they're looking for surveillance video from the area near Speer and 8th that may have caught the accident.

© 2017 KUSA-TV