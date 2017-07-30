Police investigate death in Hale neighborhood

KUSA - Police are on the scene of a death investigation in the Hale neighborhood.
Details are limited at this time, but the Denver Police Department tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. they are at 4500 E. 8th Ave, which is just a few blocks from the intersection of 8th and Colorado Boulevard.
9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story are more information is released.
ALERT: #DPD conducting a death investigation 4500 E. 8th Ave. Any updates will be posted as available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/fSYJ29ekQe— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 30, 2017
