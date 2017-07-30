KUSA
Close

Police investigate death in Hale neighborhood

KUSA 11:01 AM. MDT July 30, 2017

KUSA - Police are on the scene of a death investigation in the Hale neighborhood.

Details are limited at this time, but the Denver Police Department tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. they are at 4500 E. 8th Ave, which is just a few blocks from the intersection of 8th and Colorado Boulevard.

9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story are more information is released. 

