Police investigate fatal hit and run early Monday morning

AURORA - Aurora Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened early Monday morning.

In a tweet, police ask for the public to be on the lookout for a white Ford F-250.

Fatal auto / pedestrian crash Colfax Kingston. Watch for stolen White F250 Co license plate 297 PMQ if seen call 911 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 2, 2017

