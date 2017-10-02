KUSA
Police investigate fatal hit and run early Monday morning

Richard Cote, KUSA 5:52 AM. MDT October 02, 2017

AURORA - Aurora Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened early Monday morning.

In a tweet, police ask for the public to be on the lookout for a white Ford F-250.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

