KUSA
Close

Police investigate shooting that sends one to the hospital, early Wednesday morning

Richard Cote, KUSA 5:18 AM. MDT October 11, 2017

At about 2 a.m., Wednesday morning, Denver Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 39th Avenue and Peoria Street.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman told 9NEWS that one man was shot and transported to the hospital.

 

 

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle, but did not release a description.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories