Police investigate shooting that sends one to the hospital, early Wednesday morning

At about 2 a.m., Wednesday morning, Denver Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 39th Avenue and Peoria Street.
Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman told 9NEWS that one man was shot and transported to the hospital.
#DPD officers investigating shooting in area of 39th & Peoria. 1 victim transported to hospital. No suspect in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/mFTk7antv3— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2017
Police are looking for a suspect vehicle, but did not release a description.
This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
