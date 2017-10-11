Police investigate shooting that sends one to the hospital, early Wednesday morning

Police on scene of a shooting at 39th Ave. and Peoria St., Wednesday morning. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen)

At about 2 a.m., Wednesday morning, Denver Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 39th Avenue and Peoria Street.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman told 9NEWS that one man was shot and transported to the hospital.

#DPD officers investigating shooting in area of 39th & Peoria. 1 victim transported to hospital. No suspect in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/mFTk7antv3 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2017

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle, but did not release a description.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

