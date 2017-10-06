Police investigating 'suspicious incident' at King Soopers on Sheridan

Police on scene at the King Soopers near Florida and Sheridan. (Photo: Adam Vance.9NEWS)

DENVER - Denver Police shut down Sheridan Boulevard at Florida Avenue near a King Soopers for an investigation into a suspicious incident, authorities said.

The road was closed out of an abundance of caution, and was reopened just before 8 p.m.

Authorities have not given any indication as to what, exactly, the investigation is into or what they consider to be suspicious.

We are working to learn more information and will update as soon as more information is available.

Authorities were investigating a suspicious incident Friday night at a Denver King Soopers. (Photo: Adam Vance/9NEWS)

© 2017 KUSA-TV