At-risk teen in Aurora returns home

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 7:04 PM. MDT March 26, 2017

AURORA - An at-risk, missing juvenile has been found safe. 

Sebastian Benson, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at his home in the 15500 block of East Temple Place.

He returned home unharmed around 7 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Deptarment. 

