At-risk teen in Aurora returns home

Sebastian Benson (Photo: Aurora Police)

AURORA - An at-risk, missing juvenile has been found safe.

Sebastian Benson, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at his home in the 15500 block of East Temple Place.

He returned home unharmed around 7 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Deptarment.

UPDATE: Sebastian has returned home. He was unharmed. Thanks for sharing. https://t.co/1QpgZn53tu — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 26, 2017

