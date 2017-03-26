At-risk teen in Aurora returns home

AURORA - An at-risk, missing juvenile has been found safe.
Sebastian Benson, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at his home in the 15500 block of East Temple Place.
He returned home unharmed around 7 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Deptarment.
UPDATE: Sebastian has returned home. He was unharmed. Thanks for sharing. https://t.co/1QpgZn53tu— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 26, 2017
