Police: Man hit by car having trouble remembering his identity

This man can't remember who he is, according to Denver Police. (Photo: Denver Police)

KUSA - Denver Police are hoping someone will recognize a man they say is having trouble remembering who he is.

Last Thursday, he was hit by a vehicle while walking at W. 8th Ave. and Speer Blvd. He was treated at Denver Health Medical Center, but police say he is having difficulty remembering who he is.

Do you know who he is?

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at 720-913-7867.

