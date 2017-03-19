KUSA
Close

Pedestrian hit by light rail near Auraria campus

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 7:16 PM. MDT March 19, 2017

KUSA - A pedestrian has been hospitalized after they were hit by a light rail train on Sunday.

According to Denver Police, it happened at the Colfax at Auraria Station near 9th Street. 

The condition of the person hit was not made available at the time of this writing.

9NEWS reached out to RTD for comment but has not heard back. 

DPD says the train is stopped while police investigate.

9NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information is released. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories