KUSA - A pedestrian has been hospitalized after they were hit by a light rail train on Sunday.

According to Denver Police, it happened at the Colfax at Auraria Station near 9th Street.

The condition of the person hit was not made available at the time of this writing.

9NEWS reached out to RTD for comment but has not heard back.

#Alert: DPD on scene of light rail/pedestrian collision @ Colfax/9th St (Auraria). Pedestrian to hosp., cond. unknown. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/T5sEekVyvu — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 20, 2017

DPD says the train is stopped while police investigate.

9NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

