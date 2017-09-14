Police remind people not to take selfies with bears, as if that has to be said

A black bear. (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - In case people needed a reminder on how not to interact with wild animals, the Apsen Police Department issued a detailed press release reminding people not to use a bear sighting as a selfie-op.

Seriously.

If you're wondering why a police department has to take the time to write these words that should honestly be common sense, read on.

On Wednesday, Aspen officers spent a bulk of their day monitoring a mom and two bear cubs who had taken up residence in a tree on the Hyman Avenue Mall.

That night, the situation escalated. The mom and cubs finally decided to come down from the tree and were greeted by a "fairly large crowd of photo-takers and those that insisted on trying to get close enough to take selfies,” Sgt. Rob Fabrocini with Aspen PD said.

Fabrocini recalls, among other things, witnessing a woman walk up to the bears trying to take a selfie, while carrying her child.

You read that right. A mom with her child approached three wild animals.

As if this couldn't get worse, it does.

The mother bear and cubs tried to make a run for it, only to be pursued by a small group of people who were trying to get video. This led to the cubs getting separated from their mother.

The mother bear returned to the mall, agitated and making loud crying sounds.

“People were still walking right up to her, even when it was clear she was agitated and growling as people got close.” Fabrocini said.

Officers were doing everything they could to encourage people to disperse, as they feared the bear could easily turn and attack one of the onlookers.

Aspen police are using this incident as a teaching moment to remind people that bears in town will act the same as bears in the wild.

"Just because there is caution tape up and an officer in the area, this in no way guarantees your safety," the release read.

And while a selfie with a bear may seem cool, it won't get that many "likes" if you're dead and can't post it.

On Sunday, another bear and cubs were spotted in a tree in Aspen as people watched nearby. 9NEWS was sent video of the encounter (no selfies!) and an expert we showed it to called the interaction "unhealthy."

"Hopefully, over time it starts to get into peoples' minds that human beings aren't the best thing for these animals," said Kent Drotar with the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburg.

Reminder: It's illegal to harass any wildlife, not just bears. Harass means to unlawfully endanger, worry, impede, annoy, pursue, disturb, molest, rally, concentrate, harry, chase, drive, herd, or torment wildlife (C.R.S. 33-6-128). Any person who violates this law is guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $100 and an assessment of 10 license suspension points.

Long story short, leave bears alone. They don't care about your edgy social media presence.

