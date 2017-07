Isaak Komisarchik, 82, hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

DENVER - Denver Police are searching for a man who's considered at-risk.

Isaak Komisarchik, 82, was last seen Wednesday in the 9900 block of East Yale Avenue. He was wearing gray pajama pants and a white striped shirt.

Police say he has a diminished mental state.

If you see him you're asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

