Police search for black Land Rover in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Vida Urbonas and Richard Cote, KUSA 8:39 AM. MDT August 26, 2017

DENVER - Denver Police are searching for a black Land Rover wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in downtown Denver early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at 20th Street and Blake Street.

At 4:36 a.m., Denver Police tweeted about a black Land Rover with license plate number VXQ677.

The vehicle is believed to have heavy front-end damage, and was last seen driving southbound on Interstate 25. 

Anyone with information about the crash should call Denver Police, at 720-913-2000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes is available.

