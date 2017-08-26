Police search for black Land Rover in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Credit: Denver Police Department (Photo: Cote, Richard)

DENVER - Denver Police are searching for a black Land Rover wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in downtown Denver early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at 20th Street and Blake Street.

At 4:36 a.m., Denver Police tweeted about a black Land Rover with license plate number VXQ677.

The vehicle is believed to have heavy front-end damage, and was last seen driving southbound on Interstate 25.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Denver Police, at 720-913-2000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes is available.

#TRAFFIC #DPD UPDATE: The incident at 20th & Blake is a Fatal, H&R crash. DPD is looking for a Black, Land Rover: Plate # VXQ677 #Denver pic.twitter.com/doN9pJFFlX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 26, 2017

