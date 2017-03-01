Police to begin enforcing ordinance to curb panhandling

Colorado Springs (Photo: (courtesy of Wikipedia Commons))

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Police in Colorado Springs are now enforcing an ordinance aimed at keeping people from panhandling from medians on busy streets.



The Gazette reports that police said Monday that they will begin citing people who violate the Use of Median ordinance, meaning they can issue up to $500 tickets at medians where signs are posted prohibiting pedestrians.



The signs are posted at 12 medians currently. Another five locations for the ordinance are planned.



The move comes one year after Colorado Springs was forced to repeal panhandling ordinances and later to eliminate its debtors prison after legal pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado.



The new law will likely be able to avoid an ACLU challenge because it focuses on safety issues on busy streets, not panhandling itself.



Information from: The Gazette

