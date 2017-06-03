Police: toddler shoots toddler in Colorado Springs

(Photo: Ted Skroback, KOAA)

KUSA - Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in Colorado Springs involving two toddlers.

A toddler apparently shot their sibling who is also a toddler, police tell our Colorado Springs news affiliate, KOAA.

It happened in the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive.

The child who was shot is seriously injured and was transported to a nearby hospital.

9NEWS will update this story as more information is released.

On scene where a toddler shot another toddler... More details soon stay tuned to @KOAA pic.twitter.com/V9PTyPZrMf — Ted Skroback (@KOAATedS) June 3, 2017

PIO responding to a toddler shooting in the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) June 3, 2017

