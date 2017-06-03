KUSA
Police: toddler shoots toddler in Colorado Springs

KUSA 3:14 PM. MDT June 03, 2017

KUSA - Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in Colorado Springs involving two toddlers.

A toddler apparently shot their sibling who is also a toddler, police tell our Colorado Springs news affiliate, KOAA.

It happened in the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive.

The child who was shot is seriously injured and was transported to a nearby hospital.

