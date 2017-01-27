Protesters

DENVER - Eighteen people were arrested during a protest in the lobby of the building that houses an office of Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado).

Denver Police say a group of people had gathered in the lobby of the building at 1125 17th St. just before noon. They were reportedly blocking access to the elevator, and refused to leave.

Sixteen people were cited but later released, according to DPD.

The protesters were requesting a meeting with Gardner and trying to dispute the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

According to Facebook posts, some of the protesters were afraid they would lose their Medicaid benefits.

Gardner’s office has not yet issued a statement on the arrests.We will add the statement in full if they do.

The building at 1125 Seventeenth sent out a memo warning tenants of the protests.

"For safety concerns we have temporarily secured the breezeway doors and we are working with local authorities to insure a safe conclusion to this event. For the time being, main entrances will remain unlocked and you do not need card access. Should this change at any time, we will send an update email. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time," the memo read.



(© 2017 KUSA)