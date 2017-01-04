2 of 3 members of Colorado Public Utilities Commission to be replaced

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is about to get an extreme makeover, with two of its three members to be replaced.

Gov. John Hickenlooper today appointed state energy official Jeff Ackermann as the PUC’s new chairman and tapped Wendy Moser, a telecom and energy executive, as a member of the regulatory panel.

The appointments are subject to state Senate approval.

Ackermann will succeed Joshua Epel as chairman; Epel announced last month he would be exiting the PUC in January, two years before the end of his appointed term.

