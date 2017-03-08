Courtesy: @Dlesgar

KUSA - By now you’ve seen posts and pictures on your social media feeds about "A Day Without a Woman," whether it was women not showing up for work Wednesday or wearing red – mostly in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Colorado State Legislature was no different.

Representative Daneya Esgar, who represents Pueblo, Pueblo West, Beulah, Rye, and Colorado City, posted on a Twitter several pictures showing women’s impact on the Colorado legislature.

Rep. Esgar tweeted “It’s clear that #coleg could not go #adaywithoutwomen. #iwd2017.”

Based on her picture, she’s right, several seats were left empty this morning when democratic women lawmakers showed up 15 minutes late to show solidarity to ‘A Day Without a Woman.’

Wednesday's protests weren’t as large as those held in several major cities across the country the day after President Trump’s inauguration, but women did take part in some protests.

There were marches in several U.S. cities, including Denver. The events come on the same day as the U.N. designated International Women’s Day.

